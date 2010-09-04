Mpayon-black

L’TOME NKAINA
“ELEPHANT HANDS" -
A SONG BY


MPAYON AND
LEMARTI LEMAR


FOR STE, OUT TODAY
(WORLD ELEPHANT DAY)

Mama Tembos

NEW CAMPAIGN TO KEEP
WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FREE LAUNCHES


READ HOW THE


MAMA


TEMBOS

ARE CHANGING HEARTS AND MINDS
IN NORTHERN KENYA

Our Mission

Our mission is to secure a future for elephants and to sustain the beauty and ecological integrity of the places they live; to promote man’s delight in their intelligence and the diversity of their world, and to develop a tolerant relationship between the two species.
What We Do
About Us

Why Save Elephants?

Elephants are Africa’s gardeners and landscape engineers, planting seeds and creating habitat wherever they roam.

Without urgent action to save their species, elephants could disappear from the wild within a single generation.

Approximately 100,000 elephants in Africa were killed for their ivory in just three years between the years 2010 & 2012.

Help Us Save Elephants

Our Projects

Though primarily based in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya, we have projects across Africa focussing on radio-tracking elephants and community conservation carrying out rigorous studies of elephants, including elephant collaring and more recently, sophisticated elephant tracking techniques. The mission of STE is to secure a future for elephants in harmony with people. Our rationale is to plan conservation of elephants and their environment through research on movements, ecology, and behaviour, and through community programmes, and to look at conservation from an elephant’s point of view which we do through our projects.

See All Projects

How You Can Help

Over the last years our world-leading conservation efforts have been possible thanks to the dedication and generosity of loyal supporters. To join them you can donate in a number of ways:

Elephants are fast disappearing from the wild. Without urgent, international action they could be gone within a generation. The Elephant Crisis Fund provides rapid, catalytic support for the most effective projects designed to stop the killing, thwart traffickers and end the demand for ivory. 100% of all donations reach the field.

Save the Elephants is funded almost entirely by private donations. It is only through the generous support of donors that we are able to continue our important elephant conservation work. We rely entirely on funds, grants and donations from around the world, so thank you for helping us to secure a future for these fascinating creatures.

Our unique brand of conservation education encourages students to become ambassadors of their rich environment. We also give opportunities to friends around the world to help educate young minds and improve the infrastructure of their schools. Sponsor a child & help build a future for wildlife.

Latest From Our Blog

MAKING SAMBURU SAFE FOR ELEPHANTS
April 23, 2019

The Land Cruiser is parked at a discreet distance from the Ewaso Ng’iro River, where a herd of elephants is bathing. From inside the vehicle, Frank Pope of ...
More Stories From Our Blog

Elephant News Service

China needs zero-tolerance approach to illegal wildlife trade
January 17, 2019


Artificial intelligence helps wildlife rangers combat poaching
November 1, 2018


China Reverses Ban on Rhino and Tiger Parts in Medicine, Worrying Activists
October 29, 2018


Remnants of 20-Million-Year-Old Elephant Tusks Unearthed in Iran
October 1, 2018


Read More News

