Our Mission
Why Save Elephants?
Elephants are Africa’s gardeners and landscape engineers, planting seeds and creating habitat wherever they roam.
Without urgent action to save their species, elephants could disappear from the wild within a single generation.
Approximately 100,000 elephants in Africa were killed for their ivory in just three years between the years 2010 & 2012.
Our Projects
Though primarily based in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya, we have projects across Africa focussing on radio-tracking elephants and community conservation carrying out rigorous studies of elephants, including elephant collaring and more recently, sophisticated elephant tracking techniques. The mission of STE is to secure a future for elephants in harmony with people. Our rationale is to plan conservation of elephants and their environment through research on movements, ecology, and behaviour, and through community programmes, and to look at conservation from an elephant’s point of view which we do through our projects.
How You Can Help
Over the last years our world-leading conservation efforts have been possible thanks to the dedication and generosity of loyal supporters. To join them you can donate in a number of ways:
Elephants are fast disappearing from the wild. Without urgent, international action they could be gone within a generation. The Elephant Crisis Fund provides rapid, catalytic support for the most effective projects designed to stop the killing, thwart traffickers and end the demand for ivory. 100% of all donations reach the field.
Save the Elephants is funded almost entirely by private donations. It is only through the generous support of donors that we are able to continue our important elephant conservation work. We rely entirely on funds, grants and donations from around the world, so thank you for helping us to secure a future for these fascinating creatures.
Latest From Our Blog
April 23, 2019
Elephant News Service
January 17, 2019
November 1, 2018