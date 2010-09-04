Though primarily based in Samburu National Reserve, Kenya, we have projects across Africa focussing on radio-tracking elephants and community conservation carrying out rigorous studies of elephants, including elephant collaring and more recently, sophisticated elephant tracking techniques. The mission of STE is to secure a future for elephants in harmony with people. Our rationale is to plan conservation of elephants and their environment through research on movements, ecology, and behaviour, and through community programmes, and to look at conservation from an elephant’s point of view which we do through our projects.